Evan Mobley makes it clear that Darius Garland is already taking him under his wing

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley recently shared which Cavs player has been the most outgoing about hanging out with him since he was drafted by the team.

“Darius Garland, probably,” Mobley said. “Yeah, he real cool. He be inviting me places and stuff. So, I think we’re gonna hang out later today, so.”

Anytime a rookie enters the NBA, it can be an intimidating transition. It’s great to hear that Garland is helping to make the process easier for Mobley.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently talked about how he wants Garland and Collin Sexton to emerge as leaders in the near future. It certainly sounds like Garland is already taking a step in that direction.

It would be very promising if Garland and Mobley were to develop a close relationship. That’s important both on and off the floor. The two players figure to be key parts of the Cleveland organization for a long time.

The team’s young core is very exciting, and the organization is looking to become a perennial playoff contender soon. Things are trending in the right direction.