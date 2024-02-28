Videos

Former Cavs champ says a team will pay Klay Thompson ‘crazy’ just to not be on the Warriors

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Channing Frye is of the belief that Klay Thompson will not be playing for the Golden State Warriors after this season.

Back in December, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that NBA executives were wondering if Golden State would ever trade Thompson.

Thompson has had one of his worst seasons in recent memory. In 54 games played with the Warriors so far in the 2023-24 regular season, he is averaging 17.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 42.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.6 percent from 3-point range. His scoring average is the lowest it has been since the 2012-13 season, when Thompson was in just his second season in the NBA.

Plus, Thompson’s current field-goal percentage is the lowest of his career, though only by a slight margin. He shot 42.2 percent from the floor in the 2012-13 regular season.

While Thompson has had an underwhelming season by his standards, he starred off the bench for the Warriors in their most recent game versus the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. He dropped a team-high 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from deep. Thompson also contributed three rebounds and four assists.

His performance against the Wizards marked his second game in a row with 20-plus points. The five-time All-Star dropped 23 points against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 25.

The Warriors have been playing winning basketball over the past few weeks after getting off to a slow start to the season from a collective standpoint. Golden State has won eight of its last 10 games. At 30-27, it is two-and-a-half games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Thompson will hope to put together his third standout scoring performance in a row when the Warriors play the New York Knicks on the road on Thursday. The Knicks currently sit as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings and were handed a loss by the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer at SB Nation’s CelticsBlog and The Knicks Wall.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Max Strus Cavs
Max Strus’ admission after his game-winner during Cavs vs. Mavericks game
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell speaks on Kyrie Irving deserving ultimate honor with Cavs franchise
Cavs News
Sharife Cooper Cavs
Sharife Cooper issues immediate reaction to earning new opportunity with Cavs
Cavs News
Ricky Rubio Cavs
Ricky Rubio addresses mental health concerns that forced him to take time away from basketball: ‘The player ate the person’
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?