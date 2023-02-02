Report: Cavs and Mavericks interested in Cam Reddish

A new report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers are one team that is looking to acquire New York Knicks small forward Cam Reddish.

On the “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast, Chris Haynes noted that the Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks are two teams competing for the services of Reddish.

“Cleveland is a team that I was told has a really good shot at making this deal work,” Haynes said.

Reddish is only 23 years old and was the 10th overall selection of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. In January of last year, the Hawks traded him to the Knicks.

However, it seems clear that Reddish’s stint with the Knicks is on borrowed time, considering that he hasn’t played since Dec. 3.

Reddish was involved in trade rumors during the offseason. More recently, the Milwaukee Bucks were rumored to be trying to trade for him.

The Knicks are reportedly seeking a pair of second-round draft picks in exchange for Reddish.

In an effort to make the money work in a potential deal, the Cavaliers could offer Dylan Windler’s expiring contract for Reddish. Yet, it’s uncertain if the Knicks would be interested more in Windler or draft compensation.

Windler has dealt with a variety of injuries during his time in the NBA and yet to play this season. He’s currently rehabbing an ankle injury.

Reddish would offer the Cavaliers some depth on the wing. During Reddish’s days with the Hawks, he had a double-digit scoring average, and he was delivering effective defense.

Whether or not the Cavaliers can get Reddish could boil down to what the Mavericks are offering. However, given Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s refusal to use Reddish, the final price might not be a steep one.

The NBA trade deadline is just one week away, with the Cavaliers needing a push to make a strong playoff run. Currently, the Cavaliers have a 31-22 record, giving them the fifth-best mark in the Eastern Conference.

For now, the Cavaliers will wait and see if their efforts to make a deal work out. The team’s current focus is on their next game, an important home contest on Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.