Collin Sexton recalls hilarious exchange he had with Stephen Curry during first matchup of his career

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has had a pretty solid NBA career so far. In three seasons, he has averaged 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

However, he still has tough matchups from time to time.

The 22-year-old recently hilariously recounted the first time that he faced off against Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Sexton first played against Curry in the NBA in December of 2018. In that game, Curry scored a total of 42 points while also recording nine rebounds and seven assists. He went 9-of-14 from beyond the arc as well.

Curry is one of those players that is extremely difficult to guard. Sometimes, there is nothing defenders can do to stop him. Sexton surely felt that way during that game.

Sexton and Curry have faced off four separate times in the NBA, with Curry and the Warriors winning all four of the games. In those matchups, Curry has averaged 37.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Sexton hasn’t done too bad himself in the games, averaging 25.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Sexton’s name has been involved in trade rumors all offseason, so one can only wonder if he will still be on the Cavs’ roster once the season begins.

Time will tell what team Sexton is on the next time he and Curry face off.