Ja Morant offers strong reaction to trade rumors linking Cavs and Grizzlies
- Updated: August 26, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently took to Twitter to offer his take on some of the alleged trade talks between the Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.
stop it 😂😂🐻 https://t.co/vsuCNlEVEG
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 25, 2021
here go the truth 🐻‼️ https://t.co/RoDNXLpWac
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 26, 2021
Rumors have been swirling involving the Cavs and Grizzlies, but it sounds like there are conflicting reports. Morant seemingly doesn’t believe that the two teams are engaged in trade discussions.
Morant is one of the best young players in the NBA. He’s a rising star, and it seems like he still has tons of room to grow.
In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 19.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He made 44.9 percent of his shots from the field and 30.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
The 22-year-old is considered to be the best player in the Grizzlies’ exciting young core. He figures to be an anchor for the organization for several years as Memphis looks to eventually become a perennial contender.
