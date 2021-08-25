- Report: 2 wing players open to joining Cavs, while 3rd is ‘target of interest’
- Updated: August 25, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly could add Denzlel Valentine and Svi Mykhailiuk to bolster their wing depth.
Right Down Euclid’s Evan Dammarell explained that the Detroit Pistons could make it hard to acquire Mykhailiuk, but both players are open to joining the Cavs.
“According to sources, both [Alfonzo] McKinnie’s and Valentine’s camps would be open to joining Cleveland on a cheaper deal with the former wanting to reunite with a coaching staff that believed in him most on both ends of the floor,” Dammarell wrote. “Mykhailiuk, meanwhile, is also a target of interest for the Cavaliers, according to sources. But, those same sources also said that the Detroit Pistons could be a thorn in Cleveland’s side in acquiring Mykhailiuk due to the Ukrainian forward’s existing familiarity with the organization.”
Last season, Mykhailiuk appeared in 66 games between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.
He averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Valentine, 27, played for the Chicago Bulls last season. He put up 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 62 games.
The Cavs need some wing help behind Isaac Okoro, and both Valentine and Mykhailiuk could be low-risk signings that may pan out with extended playing time.
Cleveland is trying to improve on last season’s 22-50 record.
