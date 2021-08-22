Report: Cavs ‘willing’ to give Koby Altman and J.B. Bickerstaff until All-Star break before reassessing roles

The job statuses of Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff are reportedly safe until at least this season’s All-Star break.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire indicated that despite the Cavaliers’ continuing struggles on the court, there will be no major changes if the 2021-22 campaign starts slowly for the team.

“One thing we do know is Cleveland intends to keep general manager Koby Altman and coach J.B. Bickerstaff right where they are,” Amico wrote. “Sources told Hoops Wire that Dan Gilbert and the rest of the Cavs ownership team want some stability in the front office and on the sideline, and are willing to give it to the All-Star break before reassessing.”

Of the two, Altman has received more scrutiny due to the team’s struggles and some questionable personnel decisions.

In the case of Bickerstaff, he was forced to deal with a host of different injuries to players last season. That played a role in the Cavs finishing with a record of 22-50.

In addition, Bickerstaff is the third Cavaliers head coach since early in the 2018-19 season. Surely, the front office is worried that changing head coaches again so soon would only add to the team’s continuing turmoil.

One interesting aspect of the All-Star break timeline is that this year’s All-Star Game will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.