Report: Cavs interested in another ball-handler, have looked into Raul Neto and Brad Wanamaker

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to add another ball-handler to the roster even after acquiring Ricky Rubio, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

“Sources tell cleveland.com, along with their well-documented hunt for a shooting wing, including recent discussions about a sign-and-trade for restricted free agent swingman Josh Hart, the Cavs are currently exploring the free agent point guard market in hopes of adding a third guard to play behind starter Darius Garland and backup Rubio,” Fedor wrote. “The Cavs have looked into the possibility of Raul Neto and Brad Wanamaker, sources say. Frank Ntilikina, Ryan Arcidiacano, Tim Frazier, Jeff Teague, Elfrid Payton and Mike James are also still available.”

Neto, 29, appeared in 64 games for the Washington Wizards last season. He was a solid role player for Washington, as he averaged 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Wanamaker played 61 games last season between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.

In 17.3 minutes per game, the veteran guard averaged 5.5 points and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from 3.

Neto certainly had the better 2020-21 season, and the Cavs may be wise to pursue him before another team scoops him up in free agency.

Cleveland had some depth issues at point guard last season with Matthew Dellavedova hurt for most of the campaign.

That led to Damyean Dotson handling some of the point guard duties when Collin Sexton and Garland were out of the lineup.

The Cavs are looking to improve their roster after a 22-50 campaign last season.