- Report: Cavs interested in another ball-handler, have looked into Raul Neto and Brad Wanamaker
- Report: Cavs among teams that have expressed interest in signing veteran sharpshooter
- Report: Teams asking Cavs for Larry Nance Jr. or 1st-round pick in general trade conversations
- Report: Cavs could add German national team contributor in free agency
- Kevin Durant raves about Cavs newcomer Ricky Rubio after he drops 38 points against Team USA
- Report: Cavs prepared to offer Jarrett Allen 5-year, $100 million deal
- Larry Nance Jr. takes a shot at reporters with start of free agency looming
- Report: Cavs no longer expected to pursue Alex Caruso or T.J. McConnell after trade for Ricky Rubio
- Report: Cavs showing interest in Doug McDermott and Alec Burks
- Report: Cavs decline to extend qualifying offer to Isaiah Hartenstein
Report: Cavs interested in another ball-handler, have looked into Raul Neto and Brad Wanamaker
- Updated: August 4, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to add another ball-handler to the roster even after acquiring Ricky Rubio, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.
“Sources tell cleveland.com, along with their well-documented hunt for a shooting wing, including recent discussions about a sign-and-trade for restricted free agent swingman Josh Hart, the Cavs are currently exploring the free agent point guard market in hopes of adding a third guard to play behind starter Darius Garland and backup Rubio,” Fedor wrote.
“The Cavs have looked into the possibility of Raul Neto and Brad Wanamaker, sources say. Frank Ntilikina, Ryan Arcidiacano, Tim Frazier, Jeff Teague, Elfrid Payton and Mike James are also still available.”
Neto, 29, appeared in 64 games for the Washington Wizards last season. He was a solid role player for Washington, as he averaged 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Wanamaker played 61 games last season between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.
In 17.3 minutes per game, the veteran guard averaged 5.5 points and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from 3.
Neto certainly had the better 2020-21 season, and the Cavs may be wise to pursue him before another team scoops him up in free agency.
Cleveland had some depth issues at point guard last season with Matthew Dellavedova hurt for most of the campaign.
That led to Damyean Dotson handling some of the point guard duties when Collin Sexton and Garland were out of the lineup.
The Cavs are looking to improve their roster after a 22-50 campaign last season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login