Report: Cavs decline to extend qualifying offer to Isaiah Hartenstein

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly won’t extend a qualifying offer to center Isaiah Hartenstein, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Cavs drafted big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and will try to bring back Jarrett Allen in free agency.

That doesn’t leave Hartenstein with much of a spot on the roster in the 2021-22 season.

Hartenstein averaged 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 17.9 minutes per game in his 16 appearances for the Cavs last season.

Cleveland is looking to improve on its 22-50 record from last season, but with several bigs slotted to be on the roster, Hartenstein will get a chance to test his value in the open market.

It’s possible the Cavs could bring him back, but the team will not get to match any offer for him after declining to extend him a qualifying offer.