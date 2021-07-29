- Report: Larry Nance Jr. considered to be ‘name to watch’ in trade market
Report: Larry Nance Jr. considered to be ‘name to watch’ in trade market
- Updated: July 29, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. is reportedly a possible trade candidate for the rebuilding Cavaliers as the trade market heats up, according to Hoops Wire.
Nance was acquired by the Cavaliers in February 2018 from the Los Angeles Lakers and has been one of the central pieces during the Cavs’ arduous rebuilding process.
Teams looking at Nance are no doubt seeking a player who can offer a shot-blocking presence in the paint and an unselfish approach on the court.
The possibility of Nance being dealt elsewhere has been noted before, but the Cavaliers now appear more open to trading one of the team’s most popular players.
Part of that popularity stems from the fact that Nance grew up in Northeast Ohio. Moreover, his father is a Cavs legend.
Exactly who the Cavaliers could get in return for Nance remains a mystery, though it seems likely that the team won’t pull the trigger on a deal unless they get floored by an offer.
