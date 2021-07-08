Report: Matthew Dellavedova agrees to sign with Melbourne United of NBL

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova has agreed to sign with Melbourne United in the NBL, according to ESPN’s Olgun Uluc.

The move brings Dellavedova closer to his home state of Victoria.

“The signing will see Dellavedova return to his home state of Victoria, taking over United’s starting point guard spot left vacant by Mitch McCarron, who sources say has signed a three-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers,” Uluc wrote.

Dellavedova, who spent the past few seasons in his second stint with the Cavs, was limited to just 13 games during the 2020-21 season.

He dealt with a concussion early in the year, and even in his 13 games, Dellavedova made a limited impact.

He averaged 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting just 25.0 percent from the field.

Dellavedova will always be remembered fondly for his time in Cleveland, as he was a part of the team that won the 2016 NBA title.

Melbourne United has won two of the last four NBL titles, and the team certainly will get a boost from the addition of Dellavedova to the roster.