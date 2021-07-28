- Anonymous GM believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not on same level as Jalen Green or Evan Mobley
Anonymous GM believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not on same level as Jalen Green or Evan Mobley
- Updated: July 28, 2021
An anonymous general manager reportedly believes that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t on the same level as draft prospects Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.
An anonymous GM says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not on the same level as Evan Mobley and Jalen Green
"As much as I love Shai, he’s not quite at the same level those guys are."
(Via @chadfordinsider ) pic.twitter.com/iVZ7NxmfD4
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 28, 2021
The Cavs reportedly wouldn’t be willing to trade the No. 3 pick in the draft, where they presumably could take Mobley or Green, for Gilgeous-Alexander and the No. 6 overall pick.
It puts some lofty expectations on the two prospects, as Gilgeous-Alexander had a great season in Oklahoma City this past year.
The University of Kentucky product averaged 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The one downside to Gilgeous-Alexander’s 2020-21 season was that he was limited to just 35 games due to injury.
The Cavs clearly must want Mobley or Green at No. 3 in the draft, and it appears that other executives around the league agree with that sentiment.
The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, July 29.
