Former Cavs guard begs LeBron James to play in Pro-Am event in Seattle
- Updated: July 24, 2021
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas invited former Cavs teammate LeBron James to the Crawsover basketball tournament in Seattle.
Come to Jamal Pro am in Seattle. The city would go crazy killa!!! https://t.co/Iywccl7PRQ
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 24, 2021
The annual Pro-Am event is again being held this year after being postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic. Longtime guard Jamal Crawford, who like Thomas is from Seattle, has been running the event for close to two decades.
Over the years, Crawford’s event has seen a number of remarkable performances and has served as a way for basketball fans to see superstars in a more close-up atmosphere.
During James’ time with the Cavaliers, he had made an effort to entice Crawford to become part of the team. However, those efforts never materialized.
If James decides to take Thomas up on his offer and attend the event, he’s got plenty of time to do so. That’s because it officially gets underway on Saturday, with the championship game not scheduled until Aug. 29.
