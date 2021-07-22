Report: Magic and Raptors have expressed ‘significant trade interest’ for Cavs’ No. 3 overall draft pick

With the 2021 NBA Draft just several days away, the Cleveland Cavaliers are probably close to making a decision on what to do with their No. 3 overall pick.

They apparently have the option of trading the pick for more assets, as other teams are reportedly interested in acquiring the third overall pick.

“League sources say the Cavaliers have received significant trade interest for this selection, and the [Toronto] Raptors and [Orlando] Magic—the next two teams up to pick—have made offers to move up,” wrote Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. “But Cleveland might just stay put. Some talent evaluators around the league consider [Evan] Mobley the best prospect in this class because of his versatility on both offense and defense. He can protect the rim, switch on to the perimeter, and serve as the lone big in a lineup. On offense, he can shoot, pass, and make plays off the bounce, making him an all-around smooth fit alongside Cleveland’s existing personnel. But really, Mobley can excel anywhere.

The Cavs have a terrific opportunity to add another promising prospect to their roster through this year’s draft. Selecting Mobley could be their best bet, as it gives them a versatile two-way big man who complements the franchise’s other young players.

Of course, if other teams offer trade packages that could help the organization now and in the future, the Cleveland front office could also consider trading down in the draft.

Only time will tell what route the Cavs take.