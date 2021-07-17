Report: Kevin Love not considering retirement amidst injury setback

Following the news of Kevin Love withdrawing from Team USA because of a lingering injury, questions regarding the Cleveland Cavaliers veteran’s future in the NBA have started to arise.

However, retirement is reportedly far from the forward’s mind, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Love is also looking forward to the upcoming season.

“The Cavs will sit down with him at some point soon, when he returns from [Las] Vegas, to have those conversations,” Fedor wrote about Love’s future. “At this point, sources say, retirement has not been discussed or considered. Love is still enthusiastic about the upcoming season. He still loves the game. But as he enters season 14, even Love admits it’s time to reset expectations.”

The 32-year-old has been playing in the NBA since 2008. Earlier in his career, he had the reputation of being one of the best big men in the NBA.

During his early seasons, he was a double-double machine. Love also showed that he could adjust his playing style when he was traded to the Cavs in 2014 and helped the team win a championship in 2016.

But injuries have caused him to miss a significant number of games in recent years. Love will look to continue to recover from his nagging injuries in the following months.