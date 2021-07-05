Cavs react to tragic passing of 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks

The Cleveland Cavaliers took to Twitter on Monday to offer their condolences to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the midst of a very sad situation. The hockey team just lost 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks in a tragic, deadly accident.

Sending our thoughts and prayers ❤️ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) July 5, 2021

Although details are unclear at this time, Kivlenieks is believed to have suffered a head injury from a fall. Some reports are suggesting that he and some friends were attempting to flee a hot tub after a fireworks malfunction, and in the commotion, he slipped and hit his head on concrete.

Kivlenieks only appeared in eight games in his NHL career, but he was poised to see a bigger role in the 2021-22 season. Many fans expected him to become the second-string goaltender next year.

The loss is a tragic one for the sports world, and like any other heartbreaking event in the sports community, teams and players are rallying behind those who are hurting.