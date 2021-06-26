Channing Frye’s hilarious response to Scottie Pippen saying LeBron James had no help from Cavs

NBA legend Scottie Pippen recently stated that former Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James received no help from his Cavaliers teammates when the team won the 2016 NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors.

One of the players on that roster was Channing Frye, who had a hilarious reaction to reading Pippen’s comments.

During his time in Cleveland, Frye was a solid role player as he averaged 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game. He also shot 45.1 percent from the field and 39.2 percent on 3-pointers in a Cavaliers uniform.

In the 2016 NBA Playoffs, Frye excelled in his role, averaging 6.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game on 59.4 percent shooting from the field and 56.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

It’s good to see that the 38-year-old, who won one NBA title in his career, is taking a funny approach to Pippen’s comments.