Report: Cavs expected to be ‘very aggressive’ in looking for potential trades with No. 3 overall pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers came away from Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery with the third overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. According to a recent report, the team is expected to see what the trade market is like for that pick.

“Cleveland, Minnesota, Houston who are going to be very aggressive if they are at the top of this lottery with perhaps putting those picks in trades to bring back young, veteran players or All-Star level players to accelerate their rebuild,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “NBA Countdown” on Tuesday night.

This year’s draft class is loaded with elite prospects and talent. While some drafts are often regarded as top-heavy or shallow, this year’s class is extremely deep. For that reason, there will certainly be a major market for the Cavaliers’ selection.

With Kevin Love’s future with the team uncertain, perhaps Cleveland could explore trades at the power forward position. The Cavaliers have an exciting young backcourt in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, but they are in need of some complementary pieces.

The organization recently said that it would like to return to the playoffs no later than the 2022-23 season in order to reach its goal of a timely rebuild.