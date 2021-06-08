Report: Opposing general managers believe Kevin Love and Cavs will reach buyout agreement

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made Kevin Love available for some time. As of now, there has not been any team willing to trade for Love.

Now, opposing general managers in the league reportedly believe that Love and the Cavaliers will agree to a buyout sometime soon.

“Opposing general managers reached by HoopsWire seem to believe that the Cavaliers won’t be able to trade Kevin Love, given his contract, age and injury history,” wrote Sam Amico. “’Not happening, probably not even if they attach a young player or pick,’ one said. “Instead, most believe Love and the Cavs will reach a buyout agreement, either ahead of next season or at some point during the season.”

Love recently completed his seventh season in Cleveland, averaging 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 24.9 minutes per game.

He spent most of this past season dealing with injuries and only appeared in 25 games.

Love still has two full years left on his current contract. Next season he is set to be paid nearly $31.3 million while he is on the books for the 2022-23 season for just under $29.0 million. Following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

His current contract and injury history have made it difficult for the Cavaliers to find a trade partner within the league.

The 32-year-old has shown that he can still contribute at a decent level, but his services might be better suited as a role player on a championship contending team instead of one that is currently rebuilding, like the Cavaliers.