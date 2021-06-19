LeBron James’ passionate reaction to Cavs 2016 championship anniversary

June 19, 2021 is the fifth anniversary of the Cleveland Cavaliers clinching their first NBA championship.

LeBron James enjoyed reliving what many consider to be his most impressive world title by watching highlights of the 2016 title run on social media.

Cant find a better one than this. This is the COLDEST mixtape of all time!!! A season long of highlights in just 7 games! ELITE players from both sides making insane plays. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/zb2x9cVALo — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 19, 2021

After leaving the Cavs in 2010 amidst a flurry of controversy and criticism, the Akron, Ohio native return to the team four years later.

In his first season back, he led the Cavs to the NBA Finals, only to lose to the Golden State Warriors in six games after his first mate Kyrie Irving went down with a knee injury.

Cleveland made it back to the championship series the next year, but despite being fully healthy, it fell behind to Golden State 3-1.

James helped galvanize his team by infusing it with confidence and getting it to believe that it was about to make a historic comeback.

The Cavs did just that, becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the Finals. it also became one of just a few teams to win Game 7 of a championship series on the road.

The win ended Cleveland’s infamous drought of not being able to win a major sports championship in over 50 years.