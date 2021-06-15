- Richard Jefferson highlights how LeBron James doesn’t get same media love as Kawhi Leonard
- Updated: June 15, 2021
In recent years, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard have been considered two of the most dominant stars in the NBA.
Though some fans feel as though sports media gives James far more credit than he deserves, one of his former teammates recently promoted a tweet that seemed to indicate that the opposite is true.
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson took to Twitter to get the conversation started.
Thoughts? https://t.co/b2aOTfcxVF
— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) June 15, 2021
Though James has had detractors for many years, current and former players alike have recently come to his defense.
One such example recently came when Minnesota Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards expressed his adoration for the four-time NBA champ and his disdain for those who want to see him fail.
As for Jefferson, he has been one of James’ biggest supporters ever since the two suited up together in Cleveland. After all, James is one of the primary reasons why Jefferson has an NBA championship ring on his mantle.
Though an argument can certainly be made that Leonard enjoys a more favorable narrative from the media, there is no doubt who is enjoying a better NBA season this year,
James and his Los Angeles Lakers are already out of the playoffs after losing in the first round.
Meanwhile, Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are just two games away from playing in the Western Conference Finals.
