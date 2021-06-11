Report: T.J. McConnell and Alex Caruso are both on Cavs’ list of potential targets in free agency

In the near future, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be able to add players in the hopes of improving their roster for next season.

The front office is reportedly looking to add veteran talent, and it seems like it already has two players on its list.

“Any list of potential free agent targets should start with Indiana’s T.J. McConnell and Los Angeles pest Alex Caruso,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Both are on the Cavs’ list. Both fit really well. Some prefer Caruso. He’s younger, bigger, stronger and can guard multiple spots. Others like McConnell more. Even though he doesn’t shoot many 3s, he’s more polished, capable of filling in as starter, puts pressure on the rim and was the league’s steals leader.”

It is unclear whether the Cavs intend to move forward with Darius Garland and Collin Sexton as the team’s starting backcourt. If they do, either McConnell or Caruso could serve as a complementary piece.

The Cavs have reportedly established what year they hope to return to the playoffs.

Filling the roster with players who can contribute in the near future can help the team reach its goals.