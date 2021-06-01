- Kevin Love backs up Naomi Osaka for bold exit from French Open
- Rip Hamilton reacts to ESPN reliving LeBron James leading Cavs over Pistons in historic Game 5
- NBA scout says Jarrett Allen is the only ‘sure-fire starter’ among the Cavs’ young core
- Report: Cavs could explore trading Collin Sexton to avoid signing him to extension
- Report: Cavs member says the current state of the franchise is a ‘s–t show’
- Koby Altman says Cavs saw some ‘holy s–t’ moments with Darius Garland this past season
- Tristan Thompson sends NSFW warning to any fan who dares to spit on him: ‘I’ll follow you to your house’
- Tristan Thompson says he heard racist comments from Celtics fans while playing for the Cavs
- Larry Nance Jr. disgusted at lack of severe punishment from Knicks for fan who spit at Trae Young
- Report: Darius Garland received votes for major NBA regular season award
Kevin Love backs up Naomi Osaka for bold exit from French Open
- Updated: June 1, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love offered moral support to women’s tennis star Naomi Osaka after Osaka announced that she was dropping out of the French Open because of mental health concerns.
View this post on Instagram
Osaka’s decision came after she indicated last week that she wouldn’t be doing any press conferences that are part of the annual tournament. After she skipped her postmatch press conference on Sunday she was fined $15,000.
Love, who has made a concerted effort in recent years to create awareness about athletes and their mental health has been open about his own issues, which have included problems like depression and panic attacks.
While Love has managed to deal with those issues in a more direct manner, he continues to have problems simply staying physically healthy.
Love missed a good deal of time during two of the past three seasons because of injuries, a problem that has kept the Cavaliers from trading him as they continue to rebuild.
Osaka’s mental health issues connected to media interactions have not been helped by news that she’s been threatened with disqualifications and possible suspensions from other Grand Slam tournaments if she continues to avoid the mandatory press conferences.
Love’s public support may have only taken a small amount of time to express, but it’s clear that his concern over mental health isn’t just a passing fad.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login