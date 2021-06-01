Kevin Love backs up Naomi Osaka for bold exit from French Open

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love offered moral support to women’s tennis star Naomi Osaka after Osaka announced that she was dropping out of the French Open because of mental health concerns.

Osaka’s decision came after she indicated last week that she wouldn’t be doing any press conferences that are part of the annual tournament. After she skipped her postmatch press conference on Sunday she was fined $15,000.

Love, who has made a concerted effort in recent years to create awareness about athletes and their mental health has been open about his own issues, which have included problems like depression and panic attacks.

While Love has managed to deal with those issues in a more direct manner, he continues to have problems simply staying physically healthy.

Love missed a good deal of time during two of the past three seasons because of injuries, a problem that has kept the Cavaliers from trading him as they continue to rebuild.

Osaka’s mental health issues connected to media interactions have not been helped by news that she’s been threatened with disqualifications and possible suspensions from other Grand Slam tournaments if she continues to avoid the mandatory press conferences.

Love’s public support may have only taken a small amount of time to express, but it’s clear that his concern over mental health isn’t just a passing fad.