J.B. Bickerstaff breaks silence on Kevin Love’s inbounds pass blunder during Cavs loss vs. Raptors

On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers got blown out by the Toronto Raptors, 112-96.

At one point, Kevin Love botched an inbounds pass, leading to a quick 3-pointer by the Raptors’ Malachi Flynn.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff seemed to defend Love when asked about the incident.

#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on what @kevinlove was doing at end of 3rd Q when he slapped the ball inbounds to the #Raptors, breaking open a 4-point game: "I’m not sure, you’ll have to ask Kevin. We talked about it. He apologized to his teammates for it and we’ll move on." — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) April 27, 2021

More #Cavs Bickerstaff on Love tantrum: "That’s something that Kevin & I will talk about and have talked about. He had a lapse in judgment. He’s been great for us from a leadership standpoint this whole year, even through his difficulties and the injuries he’s been battling…." — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) April 27, 2021

Despite falling behind early, Cleveland stayed tight with the Raptors, until the game got away from the Cavs in the third quarter.

Love’s botched inbounds pass came during a Raptors run that changed the complexion of the contest for good.

It’s been a frustrating season for the University of California, Los Angeles product, as he has missed a huge chunk of the season due to injury.

His numbers this season are well below his career numbers, as he’s averaging just 11.7 points per game on 39.9 percent shooting from the field.

The Cavs are now in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, and it seems very unlikely that they can move up in the standings and qualify for the NBA’s play-in tournament.