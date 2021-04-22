Darius Garland expresses how much he loves playing with ‘brother’ Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland scored 25 points on Wednesday night to lead the Cavs past the Chicago Bulls for their 21st win of the season.

Garland and backcourt mate Collin Sexton showed why they can be cornerstones for the Cavs’ future with a pair of dazzling performances.

Sexton added 30 points and seven assists for Cleveland. After the win, Garland expressed how much he enjoys playing alongside Sexton.

“It’s really fun to play with Collin. That’s my guy. He’s grown into a brother just over two years,” Garland said. “It’s cool being out there with him and seeing all the stuff that he can do with the ball and even without the ball. He’s gonna go get it regardless. Anytime we need a bucket, we’re gonna go to him. Like I said, he’s gonna play hard for 48 minutes, he’s gonna do what he do. I’m just happy to share the floor with him and the rest of my teammates.”

In the midst of a rebuild, the 2020-21 season has been a struggle at times for the Cavs.

However, Sexton and Garland have been two of the bright spots in the lineup.

Sexton, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging a career-high 24.4 points per game on 48.5 percent shooting from the field.

As for Garland, he has rebounded from a tough rookie season to average 17.4 points and 6.0 assists per game this season.

The Cavs may be out of the playoff mix, but Garland and Sexton have given fans and the team a lot to look forward to in the coming years.