Report: Dylan Winder out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery
- Updated: April 21, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Dylan Windler will be out of action indefinitely after having surgery on his left knee.
#Cavs announce that Dylan Windler underwent successful left knee surgery on Tuesday to address ongoing patella tendinopathy concerns. He will be out indefinitely.
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) April 21, 2021
Windler, 24, has been sidelined for the majority of his career in the league.
As a matter of fact, the No. 26 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft missed the entire 2019-20 season due to injury.
The forward is collecting 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season. He’s played in 31 games this year.
However, he started dealing with knee trouble earlier this season.
The Cavs, who are fighting for a chance to make the 2021 playoffs, hold a 20-37 record this season. They take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
