Kevin Love shouts out LeBron James amidst release of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ trailer

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love offered a shout-out to former Cavs teammate LeBron James upon the release of the trailer for James’ summer movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The film is an update of the memorable 1996 movie “Space Jam,” which starred the legendary Michael Jordan and actor Bill Murray.

Presently, the movie is set to open in theaters in July, which will allow Love and his Cavaliers teammates the opportunity to watch the entire film. In contrast, James could have a scheduling conflict that would prevent him from attending the film’s premiere.

That’s because the late start of the 2020-21 campaign has resulted in the NBA postseason being scheduled to last through much of July.

James, who’s currently injured with a high ankle sprain, is currently focused on trying to return to the court to try and help the Los Angeles Lakers win their second consecutive title.

Despite not having been teammates since 2018, it’s clear that Love and James still have a bond that helped the Cavaliers reach the NBA Finals for four consecutive years and resulted in the franchise’s lone NBA title in 2016.