- Kevin Love shouts out LeBron James amidst release of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ trailer
- Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova issue confident messages about Cavs pushing for playoff spot
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. may miss upcoming Cavs road trip due to ‘mystery illness’
- Cavs news: Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova to return Thursday vs. 76ers
- Report: Former Cavs owner once invited Cleveland journalist to his house to watch porn after church
- Cavs news: Kevin Love participates in practice on Wednesday
- J.J. Redick trashes former Cavs general manager David Griffin: ‘He did not honor his word’
- Report: Matthew Dellavedova could make season debut for Cavs in Thursday’s game vs. 76ers
- Report: Collin Sexton ‘constantly studies’ tape of C.J. McCollum, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray
- Andre Drummond sends classy message to Cavs during first press conference with Lakers
Kevin Love shouts out LeBron James amidst release of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ trailer
- Updated: April 3, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love offered a shout-out to former Cavs teammate LeBron James upon the release of the trailer for James’ summer movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
The film is an update of the memorable 1996 movie “Space Jam,” which starred the legendary Michael Jordan and actor Bill Murray.
Presently, the movie is set to open in theaters in July, which will allow Love and his Cavaliers teammates the opportunity to watch the entire film. In contrast, James could have a scheduling conflict that would prevent him from attending the film’s premiere.
That’s because the late start of the 2020-21 campaign has resulted in the NBA postseason being scheduled to last through much of July.
James, who’s currently injured with a high ankle sprain, is currently focused on trying to return to the court to try and help the Los Angeles Lakers win their second consecutive title.
Despite not having been teammates since 2018, it’s clear that Love and James still have a bond that helped the Cavaliers reach the NBA Finals for four consecutive years and resulted in the franchise’s lone NBA title in 2016.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login