Report: Andre Drummond told Cavs teammates earlier this season he is getting max deal this summer

The Cleveland Cavaliers were unable to trade disgruntled star Andre Drummond before the trade deadline on Thursday.

The veteran, who will be a free agent after this season, reportedly told teammates he will be getting a max deal this offseason.

“That outcome could also appeal to Drummond, who, according to sources, told teammates earlier this season he would be getting the max in summer free agency,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “How often do players sign for the minimum and then turn around and get big deals? It’s hard to change perception, especially heading into an important offseason.”

Drummond, 27, was sent to the Cleveland from the Detroit Pistons midway through the 2019-20 campaign.

Although Drummond was eager to start a new chapter with the Cavs, he grew discontent with the organization’s acquisition of rising star Jarrett Allen earlier this season. The move essentially ended any type of long-term future partnership between Drummond and the Cavs.

While the Cavs attempted to trade before the deadline, they ran into issues because of Drummond’s vast contract. The team will now work on a buyout with the big man.

On the season, he’s collecting collecting 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

There are several contenders reportedly interested in adding Drummond. The Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat have been tied to the former All-Star.