Report: Cavs would ‘love to move’ Kevin Love prior to trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers would “love” to move Kevin Love by this season’s trade deadline, but it is unlikely that they will get it done, according to FortyEightMinutes.com’s Sam Amico.

“On the other hand, the Cavs would love to move Kevin Love, but as one opposing GM predicted to FortyEightMinutes, ‘That’s not happening,’” Amico wrote.

Love, 32, has appeared in just two games this season after suffering a calf strain.

The Cavs are in a rebuild, and they would love to be able to move on from the veteran forward’s contract as they try to build around Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland.

Love is under contract with the Cavs for two more seasons after the 2020-21 campaign.

He is scheduled to make over $31.2 million in the 2021-22 campaign and over 28.9 million in the 2022-23 season.

Love’s injury certainly makes it much harder for the Cavs to deal him, and it seems likely that he will be in Cleveland through this year’s deadline.

Cleveland is just 14-22 this season and is the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.