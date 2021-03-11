Report: Cavs big man Jarrett Allen added to Team USA’s finalists for Olympics

Team USA has added 15 more players to its list of finalists for the team that will be headed to the 2021 Olympics, bringing the total number of players to 57.

One of the latest additions is Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen.

USA Basketball has 57 Finalists for Olympics. Roster adds: Jarrett Allen, Eric Gordon, Jerami Grant, Blake Griffin, Jrue Holiday, DeAndre Jordan, Zach LaVine, Julius Randle, Duncan Robinson, Mitchell Robinson Fred VanVleet, John Wall, Zion Williamson, Christian Wood, Trae Young. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 11, 2021

Getting named to the official 12-member roster might be a long shot for Allen. After all, there are plenty of stars and veterans ahead of him in the player pool.

Still, the addition to the pool should provide a boost to the young man’s confidence, because it means that he is earning recognition for his talent and potential.

Allen was acquired by the Cavs back in January even though the team already had big man Andre Drummond manning the middle.

The 22-year-old is seen by the front office as a big part of the franchise’s future. He is even reportedly untouchable in trade talks ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The University of Texas at Austin alum is currently having the best season of his young career. Since getting traded to Cleveland, he has been averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.