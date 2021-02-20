Report: Cavs offer worrisome update regarding Kevin Love’s calf injury

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love continues to struggle in his comeback from a calf injury, with the team indicating that calf soreness he suffered forced him to sit out the team portion of Saturday’s practice.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com noted that while the nagging injury didn’t force Love from practicing, it comes after his first practices since the injury of nearly two months ago.

“While sources say Love has not experienced a setback that will shut him down from all basketball-related activities — and was able to go through an individual workout at the end of Saturday’s practice — Love felt soreness in his calf following back-to-back practices on Wednesday and Thursday, which led to him sitting out the team portion Saturday,” Fedor wrote. “Those two mid-week practices were Love’s first sessions since being sidelined on Dec. 27 because of a high-grade calf strain.”

Love has seen action in only two games and has averaged just 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in a total of 46 minutes of action. Those numbers in the scoring and rebounding categories are far below his career averages.

During his 13-year career, the 32-year-old Love has had problems staying healthy, which is one of the reasons that he has limited trade value for the Cavaliers.

Love’s continued absence along with the decision to no longer play center Andre Drummond are part of the reason that the Cavaliers have dropped nine straight games and find themselves with a 10-20 record on the year.