Report: Cavs offer major update on Matthew Dellavedova’s concussion recovery

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova has been able to work out and was able to watch the team’s practice on Wednesday.

Dellavedova, 30, has been out of action for the entire regular season.

The veteran suffered a concussion in a preseason contest. He has not played in a game this season due to the injury.

As a matter of fact, setbacks related to the injury got so bad that retirement was reportedly considered. Therefore, his presence at practice and ability to work out is a beamish update.

Certainly, the Cavs could use Dellavedova’s experience. The team is on a sharp eight-game losing streak and has tumbled to the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Dellavedova has career averages of 5.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 boards per game. He served on the Cavs’ 2016 title team.