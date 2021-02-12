Report: Cavs are ‘open for business’ ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers have already made a couple of moves this season.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, it appears the Cavs are not done yet.

“In terms of early deductions, this much is clear: Sources say Oklahoma City, Detroit, and Cleveland are open for business (to varying degrees, of course, and with young prospects off limits),” wrote Amick.

The Cavs hopped in on the huge James Harden trade earlier this season by snagging rising star Jarrett Allen from the Brooklyn Nets.

Of course, Allen’s arrival shifted timelines in Cleveland. The big man is putting up 12.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game as a member of the Cavs this season.

Most notably, veteran centers Andre Drummond and JaVale McGee are being eyed by other teams. After all, both players are better off competing for a championship at this stage of their careers.

Although the Cavs got off to a hot start this season, they’ve struggled over the last few weeks. They hold a 10-16 record this season.