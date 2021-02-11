Larry Nance Jr. attempts to eat 120 chicken nuggets in #MeVsNuggets challenge

With the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Larry Nance Jr. out until at least next month because of a fractured finger, the big man tried his luck with the Me vs. Nuggets challenge, which required him to eat 120 chicken nuggets.

The challenge began back in 2011 and requires a Cavaliers fan to eat one chicken nugget for every point that the Nuggets score against the Cavs.

Nance was enthusiastic about the challenge facing him before Wednesday night’s game between the two teams, but that turned out to be the high point of his night.

However, the Cavaliers struggled all evening to keep the Nuggets offense in check, allowing 64 points and leaving Nance already stuffed with two quarters left to play.

Things got no better after the break, with the Nuggets piling on more points in the third quarter, at which point Nance offered his official surrender.

The Nuggets eventually closed out the game with 33 more points and easily defeated the Cavaliers, 133-95, the fifth straight loss for the 10-16 Cavs.

While Nance will no longer have to concern himself with eating contests, the Cavaliers have three more games left on the Western road trip. The first of those contests comes on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.