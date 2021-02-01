- Report: Numerous people told former Cavs center to physically harm LeBron James during return game
Report: Numerous people told former Cavs center to physically harm LeBron James during return game
- Updated: February 1, 2021
Former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James’ exit from Cleveland in 2010 left Cavs fans irate.
As a matter of fact, numerous people told former Cavs center Ryan Hollins to be extremely physical with James in his first game back to Cleveland in 2010.
“If you could imagine talking to a scorned wife or husband after a divorce, that’s what it was,” Hollins told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic on James’ return to Cleveland on Dec. 2, 2010. “Leading up to the game, I was told by so many people to give him an extra elbow and hit him on the way down. It was so personal for everybody.”
James, 36, infamously departed Cleveland for the star-studded Miami Heat during the summer of 2010.
The notorious move led millions of people to abhor James.
After all, the Cavs’ No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft announced his move to jolt from his home state to Miami on national television. Furthermore, James gloated about winning multiple titles in the aftermath of the free-agency decision.
As a result, James was met with vitriol when he returned to Cleveland for the first time. The four-time MVP was reportedly really scared about the game.
However, he lit up the Cavs for 38 points, eight assists and five rebounds in a 118-90 Heat victory.
The veteran returned to Cleveland in the 2014 offseason. James heroically led the Cavs to a championship during the 2016 NBA Finals.
