 Report: Cavs could try to flip Andre Drummond and Kevin Love for draft capital | Cavaliers Nation
Home / Rumors / Report: Cavs could try to flip Andre Drummond and Kevin Love for draft capital

Report: Cavs could try to flip Andre Drummond and Kevin Love for draft capital

Kevin Love, Andre Drummond and Domantas Sabonis

A new report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be looking to trade both Andre Drummond and Kevin Love in the near future in an effort to further revamp the team’s roster.

While a trade of JaVale McGee would have minimal impact on the Cavaliers, dealing away Drummond and Love would take away a pair of key players on the current roster.

Drummond is in the final year of his contract and is making $28.7 million this season, while Love is in the second year of a four-year deal and is making $31.2 million this season.

Exactly what type of draft capital the Cavaliers would receive in any deals for Drummond or Love is uncertain. After all, Drummond is in the final year of his contract and Love continues to deal with injuries on a fairly consistent basis.

Still, any move would likely offer the Cavs further opportunities to add young talent and continue to build from the ground up.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login