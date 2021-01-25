- Report: Cavs could try to flip Andre Drummond and Kevin Love for draft capital
Report: Cavs could try to flip Andre Drummond and Kevin Love for draft capital
- Updated: January 25, 2021
A new report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be looking to trade both Andre Drummond and Kevin Love in the near future in an effort to further revamp the team’s roster.
The Cavaliers will look to flip a number of their bigs for draft capital. Andre Drummond & Kevin Love could both be moved, per source. I'm told Jarrett Allen is off the table.
— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 25, 2021
While a trade of JaVale McGee would have minimal impact on the Cavaliers, dealing away Drummond and Love would take away a pair of key players on the current roster.
Drummond is in the final year of his contract and is making $28.7 million this season, while Love is in the second year of a four-year deal and is making $31.2 million this season.
Exactly what type of draft capital the Cavaliers would receive in any deals for Drummond or Love is uncertain. After all, Drummond is in the final year of his contract and Love continues to deal with injuries on a fairly consistent basis.
Still, any move would likely offer the Cavs further opportunities to add young talent and continue to build from the ground up.
