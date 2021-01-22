- Video: James Harden delivers filthy through-the-legs pass to Kyrie Irving
- Kevin Porter Jr. shares emotional post as he bids goodbye to Cleveland Cavaliers
- Report: Darius Garland and Dylan Windler expected to play Friday night vs. Nets
- Report: Cavs saw James Harden potential in Kevin Porter Jr.
- Report: Nets list Kevin Durant as questionable ahead of Friday’s game vs. Cavs
- Report: Cavs viewed Kevin Porter Jr. as ‘untouchable’ and considered him ‘most talented’ youngster on roster
- Report: Cavs send Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets for 2nd-round draft pick
- Report: Jarrett Allen was talking trash to Nets about Collin Sexton before his shots even went in
- Cavs head coach issues striking comparison between Collin Sexton and Michael Jordan
- Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant give major props to Collin Sexton after he drops 42 points on Nets
Video: James Harden delivers filthy through-the-legs pass to Kyrie Irving
- Updated: January 22, 2021
Even without Kevin Durant, the new-look Brooklyn Nets still have the ability to fill up a highlight reel.
Early in their Friday contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Harden delivered a fancy pass between his legs to Kyrie Irving, who then finished off the play by converting a layup.
Harden and Kyrie toying with the Cavs 😳 pic.twitter.com/B5yffDP6tm
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2021
Harden, of course, was acquired by the Nets in a long-awaited blockbuster trade that took place last week.
So far, the 2018 regular season MVP has played very well and has been dishing out tons of assists for his new team.
The Nets’ new Big 3 made its debut on Wednesday against the Cavs, and as expected, it put up a boatload of points.
However, the surprising Cavs were able to pull out a win in double overtime, thanks largely to the exploits of Collin Sexton.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login