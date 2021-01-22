Video: James Harden delivers filthy through-the-legs pass to Kyrie Irving

Even without Kevin Durant, the new-look Brooklyn Nets still have the ability to fill up a highlight reel.

Early in their Friday contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Harden delivered a fancy pass between his legs to Kyrie Irving, who then finished off the play by converting a layup.

Harden and Kyrie toying with the Cavs 😳 pic.twitter.com/B5yffDP6tm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2021

Harden, of course, was acquired by the Nets in a long-awaited blockbuster trade that took place last week.

So far, the 2018 regular season MVP has played very well and has been dishing out tons of assists for his new team.

The Nets’ new Big 3 made its debut on Wednesday against the Cavs, and as expected, it put up a boatload of points.

However, the surprising Cavs were able to pull out a win in double overtime, thanks largely to the exploits of Collin Sexton.