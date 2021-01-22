Kevin Porter Jr. shares emotional post as he bids goodbye to Cleveland Cavaliers

Former Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Kevin Porter Jr. posted an emotional goodbye to Cleveland after he was traded to the Houston Rockets.

The Cavs finally moved Porter for a conditional second-round pick after he blew up at Cavs general manager Koby Altman in the locker room.

The Cavs had high hopes for Porter, as they viewed him as untouchable prior to his recent off-the-court actions.

Porter was arrested this offseason before his tirade in the Cleveland locker room, and Cleveland felt it was time to move on.

The Cavs reportedly believe that Porter has James Harden potential, but he will now be playing for Harden’s old team in Houston.

Cleveland still has its young core intact, but the loss of Porter is tough. The Cavs had thought he was a draft steal at No. 30 in the 2019 draft, but it just didn’t work out.