- Kevin Porter Jr. shares emotional post as he bids goodbye to Cleveland Cavaliers
- Report: Darius Garland and Dylan Windler expected to play Friday night vs. Nets
- Report: Cavs saw James Harden potential in Kevin Porter Jr.
- Report: Nets list Kevin Durant as questionable ahead of Friday’s game vs. Cavs
- Report: Cavs viewed Kevin Porter Jr. as ‘untouchable’ and considered him ‘most talented’ youngster on roster
- Report: Cavs send Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets for 2nd-round draft pick
- Report: Jarrett Allen was talking trash to Nets about Collin Sexton before his shots even went in
- Cavs head coach issues striking comparison between Collin Sexton and Michael Jordan
- Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant give major props to Collin Sexton after he drops 42 points on Nets
- Video: Collin Sexton drills cold-blooded 3 in Kyrie Irving’s face to send game into double overtime
Kevin Porter Jr. shares emotional post as he bids goodbye to Cleveland Cavaliers
- Updated: January 22, 2021
Former Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Kevin Porter Jr. posted an emotional goodbye to Cleveland after he was traded to the Houston Rockets.
View this post on Instagram
The Cavs finally moved Porter for a conditional second-round pick after he blew up at Cavs general manager Koby Altman in the locker room.
The Cavs had high hopes for Porter, as they viewed him as untouchable prior to his recent off-the-court actions.
Porter was arrested this offseason before his tirade in the Cleveland locker room, and Cleveland felt it was time to move on.
The Cavs reportedly believe that Porter has James Harden potential, but he will now be playing for Harden’s old team in Houston.
Cleveland still has its young core intact, but the loss of Porter is tough. The Cavs had thought he was a draft steal at No. 30 in the 2019 draft, but it just didn’t work out.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login