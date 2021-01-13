- Report: Cavs waive 2 players in aftermath of blockbuster James Harden trade
Report: Cavs waive 2 players in aftermath of blockbuster James Harden trade
- Updated: January 13, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly will waive two players in the aftermath of the James Harden trade that netted them Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from the Brooklyn Nets
In return, the Cavs reportedly sent Dante Exum and a first-round pick to the Houston Rockets.
Sources: Full current trade:
Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, 3 BKN first-rounders (22, 24, 26), 1 MIL first (22, unprotected), 4 BKN 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27)
Nets: James Harden
Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021
To make room on their roster, the Cavs will reportedly big man Thon Maker and guard Yogi Ferrell.
#Cavs will waive Thon Maker and Yogi Ferrell, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 13, 2021
The Cavs had recently signed Ferrell to a 10-day contract. Now, Cleveland has a plethora of centers with Allen, Andre Drummond and JaVale McGee all on the roster.
Drummond and Allen are both in the final years of their contracts.
Allen will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, meaning that the Cavs can match any offer sheet for him.
