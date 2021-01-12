Report: Cavs considered adding Jeremy Lin before signing Yogi Ferrell

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently inked point guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract.

However, the team reportedly sifted through signing Jeremy Lin, Frank Mason, Emmanuel Mudiay and Shabazz Napier before deciding to go with Ferrell.

“It was shortly after last Monday’s game in Orlando when the Cavs connected with Ferrell’s agent, letting him know to be ready,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Ferrell, who hadn’t played 5-on-5 basketball with NBA-caliber players in five months, was one of a handful of free agent point guards considered. Jeremy Lin, Frank Mason, Emmanuel Mudiay and Shabazz Napier were the others.”

Ferrell, 27, made his debut with the Cavs on Monday night. He put up nine points, two rebounds and two steals in a 101-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Of course, the Cavs have been depleted at guard.

Lottery picks Darius Garland and Collin Sexton have missed the last few games. In addition, backup guards Dante Exum and Matthew Dellavedova aren’t expected to return to the floor any time soon.

Lin, 32, was garnering NBA and G League interest for a while.

The Santa Cruz Warriors recently added the Harvard University product to their 2020-21 roster.

The veteran guard has career averages of 11.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in the NBA. Lin’s last appearance in the league came with the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season.