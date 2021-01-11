Report: Cavs sign veteran guard to 10-day contract with hardship exception

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly signed point guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract.

The Cavs are dealing with several injuries at guard and used the hardship exception to sign Ferrell, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed point guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract, helping them overcome a rash of injuries that’s led to a shortage on guards, league sources tell cleveland.com,” Fedor wrote. “The Cavs used the hardship exception, which allows teams to temporarily sign an additional player beyond the maximum of 17 (including a pair of two-ways).”

According to Fedor, Ferrell will be available to play on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

He will likely get a chance to play some of the point guard minutes if Darius Garland and Collin Sexton are unable to play. Dante Exum, the team’s backup point guard, suffered a calf strain and will be out for up to two months.

Ferrell, 27, last played for the Sacramento Kings during the 2019-20 season.

He appeared in 50 games for the Kings and averaged 4.4 points and 1.4 assists in just 10.6 minutes per game.