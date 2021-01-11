- Report: Steve Nash continues to have no update on Kyrie Irving’s mysterious absence from Nets
- Report: Cavs sign veteran guard to 10-day contract with hardship exception
- Larry Nance Jr. blown away with Andre Drummond after he leaves insane tip at restaurant
- Andre Drummond says Cavs intend to make games ‘ugly,’ ‘messy’ and ‘dirty’
- Former Cavs players destroy Clippers for choking massive lead to Warriors on Friday
- Intriguing stat shows Collin Sexton producing on same levels as Luka Doncic and Trae Young this season
- Isaac Okoro’s cocky message for J.B. Bickerstaff after clutch defense vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Kyrie Irving’s reasoning for not playing tonight vs. 76ers: ‘I just didn’t want to play’
- Cavs make big change to starting lineup ahead of game vs. Grizzlies
- J.B. Bickerstaff says his daughter was afraid to go sleep due to Capitol Hill insurrection
Report: Steve Nash continues to have no update on Kyrie Irving’s mysterious absence from Nets
- Updated: January 11, 2021
The Brooklyn Nets continue to be without the service of point guard Kyrie Irving.
Furthermore, Nets head coach Steve Nash has no update on the mercurial veteran’s absence.
Nets’ Steve Nash says he doesn’t have an update on Kyrie Irving regarding Irving’s status for tomorrow’s game against Denver. Irving has missed the past 3 games due to personal reasons.
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 11, 2021
Irving, 28, made headlines for abruptly deciding not to play against the Philadelphia 76ers last Thursday.
In addition, he missed contests against the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nets lost both of those games.
On the season, Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Nets are counting on the duo of Irving and Kevin Durant to lead them to a championship.
Of course, both players have won titles in the past. Irving played a huge role in helping the Cleveland Cavaliers attain their championship in 2016.
The Nets are slated to face the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login