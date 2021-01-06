Kevin Love says it’s an ‘absolute disgrace’ what’s happening at U.S. Capitol

The current political climate in the United States took a terrifying turn on Wednesday when supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump stormed the nation’s capitol in Washington, D.C.

Shortly after the news broke, Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love took to social media to strongly speak out against the protesters.

An absolute disgrace what’s happening at the US Capitol right now. And a blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved. 🗑🗑🗑 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 6, 2021

Love has never been one to keep his personal thoughts and beliefs to himself. This instance is no different.

Love is also far from the only NBA star to speak out against the unrest. Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has spoken out about the inequality evident in how Trump’s supporters are being treated compared to how Black Lives Matter protesters were treated this past summer.

NBA stars have become important political voices over the past few years. Hopefully, they continue to do so long after Trump leaves office and President-elect Joe Biden takes office.