Former Cavs star Tristan Thompson lists Ohio home for whopping $3.25M (full gallery inside)

The Cleveland Cavaliers saw stalwart Tristan Thompson sadly depart for the Boston Celtics in the offseason.

Now, the 2016 champion is making his move more official by putting his Ohio mansion up for sale.

“The home, which resides along the water in the village of Bratenahl, is on the market for $3.25 million, a big leap from what Thompson paid in 2015, which was $1.9 million, Realtor.com reported, making the home the most expensive in Bratenahl,” wrote TJ Macias of the Sun Sentinel.

Thompson, 29, signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Celtics in free agency.

The big man was drafted by the Cavs with the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He played in Cleveland for the first nine years of his career.

However, the Cavs have been on a relentless rebuild for the last two seasons. As a result, they’ve missed the playoffs by far in those two years.

On the Celtics, Thompson gets a chance to compete for a NBA championship. After all, the Celtics made the Eastern Conference Finals three times in the last four years.

The veteran has career averages of 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.