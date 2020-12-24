Report: Cavs offer troubling update on Dylan Windler’s wrist injury

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers feared that Dylan Windler had suffered a serious injury in the team’s season opener versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Hours later, that report was unfortunately proved correct.

“Cavaliers guard/forward Dylan Windler left Wednesday night’s home opener against the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter with a left wrist injury and did not return to action. X-rays taken at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after the game were negative,” the team’s official site announced. “Further examination and an MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a fourth metacarpal fracture. Windler will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in one week. His status will be updated as appropriate.”

While it seems positive that there is no indication that Windler will need surgery, it surely is unfortunate that he’ll miss at least a week.

Windler missed his entire rookie campaign due to a leg injury. Before the injury, there was a lot of excitement about what he could bring to the Cavs.

Now, that excitement will once again have to be put on hold.

Luckily, it seems that Windler will be able to get back into the Cavs’ lineup sooner rather than later.