- Report: Isaac Okoro already heeding advice from multiple successful players across NBA
- Andre Drummond admits he couldn’t sleep because he’s so anxious for season opener
- Report: Cavs picking up options of multiple key members of young core
- Report: 4 key Cavs players to miss season opener vs. Hornets
- Report: Isaac Okoro made it known to Cavs brass he wanted to be drafted by Cleveland
- Report: Cavs preparing as if they won’t have Kevin Love in lineup for season opener
- Report: Andre Drummond told Koby Altman that Isaac Okoro was a ‘hell of a pick’
- Report: Cavs attorney once cussed out coach for not tanking for LeBron James
- Donovan Mitchell warns Ja Morant not to encourage fans to recreate dunk attempt over Kevin Love
- Report: Cavs waive 3 players, convert Marques Bolden’s contract to 2-way deal
Report: Isaac Okoro already heeding advice from multiple successful players across NBA
- Updated: December 23, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Isaac Okoro has been a pleasant surprise within the organization.
On Wednesday, big man Andre Drummond revealed that Okoro has been asking multiple successful players around the league for advice.
Drummond shares Okoro has been asking for advice from him, JaVale McGee, Kevin Love, and so many others that have had success in the league.
— Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) December 23, 2020
Okoro, 19, was the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Drummond complimented the Cavs’ brass for attaining Okoro.
Although the Cavs primarily saw Okoro as a defensive weapon, they have been impressed with his offensive upside.
In his preseason debut, Okoro collected 18 points and three steals. Furthermore, he hit a game-winning layup and free throw to help the Cavs win their first game of the preseason.
The Auburn University product averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in college.
Drummond, JaVale McGee and Kevin Love are all great proven veterans Okoro is seeking advice from on the Cavs. Drummond and Love are former All-Stars, while McGee just won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login