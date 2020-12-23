Report: Cavs picking up options of multiple key members of young core

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are picking up the options of several of their young players.

Cleveland is picking up the fourth-year option of guard Collin Sexton as well as the third-year options for Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr.

The only one of these that could come as a surprise is Porter Jr. because of his arrest this offseason.

However, by picking up his option, the Cavs are clearly showing that they believe he will get back on track and be a contributor in the future.

After all, he averaged 10.0 points per game on 44.2 percent shooting from the field last season.

The Cavs have a solid young backcourt in Sexton and Garland, but they would certainly like to see improvement from Garland this season after an up-and-down rookie campaign.

As for Windler, he missed the entire 2019-20 season due to injury, but he should factor into the rotation this year. He is a solid shooter and should help space the floor for Cleveland.

The Cavs will open the 2020-21 season tonight against the Charlotte Hornets.