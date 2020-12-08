 LeBron James recounts how he and Tyronn Lue nearly came 'to blows' during Game 7 of 2016 NBA Finals | Cavaliers Nation
Home / Videos / LeBron James recounts how he and Tyronn Lue nearly came ‘to blows’ during Game 7 of 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James recounts how he and Tyronn Lue nearly came ‘to blows’ during Game 7 of 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James and Tyronn Lue

For the most part, superstar LeBron James and head coach Tyronn Lue had a very positive relationship on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, James recently shared a story about when he almost got into a physical altercation with Lue during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

“Me and T-Lue get into it at halftime,” James recalled of the gritty Game 7 battle between the Cavs and Golden State Warriors in 2016. “Yeah, me and T-Lue get into it at halftime and almost come to blows.”

James was reportedly called out by Lue throughout the game, which led to a heated exchange in the locker room at halftime.

Luckily, everything worked out for James and the Cavaliers.

The Cavs became the first team in NBA history to win a championship after being in a 3-1 hole in the NBA Finals. Furthermore, that 2015-16 Warriors squad had the best regular-season record in league history.

There’s no way the Cavs would have accomplished the feat without James. The four-time MVP put up 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game during the 2016 NBA Finals.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login