LeBron James recounts how he and Tyronn Lue nearly came ‘to blows’ during Game 7 of 2016 NBA Finals

For the most part, superstar LeBron James and head coach Tyronn Lue had a very positive relationship on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, James recently shared a story about when he almost got into a physical altercation with Lue during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

LeBron James confirms that his son Bryce was stoked when he heard his father was going back to Cleveland to play with Kyrie Irving. LeBron adds that he specifically advised Ty Lue to put the ball in Kyrie’s hands prior to the game-winner in the 2016 NBA Finals Game 7. pic.twitter.com/WsmRVWRDbN — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) December 8, 2020

“Me and T-Lue get into it at halftime,” James recalled of the gritty Game 7 battle between the Cavs and Golden State Warriors in 2016. “Yeah, me and T-Lue get into it at halftime and almost come to blows.”

James was reportedly called out by Lue throughout the game, which led to a heated exchange in the locker room at halftime.

Luckily, everything worked out for James and the Cavaliers.

The Cavs became the first team in NBA history to win a championship after being in a 3-1 hole in the NBA Finals. Furthermore, that 2015-16 Warriors squad had the best regular-season record in league history.

There’s no way the Cavs would have accomplished the feat without James. The four-time MVP put up 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game during the 2016 NBA Finals.