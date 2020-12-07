Cleveland Browns reminiscent of LeBron’s ‘Believeland’ Cavs says former Super Bowl champion

LeBron James ended Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought in professional sports when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA title.

James’ heroics instilled the “Believeland” mantra after the Cavs erased a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

Now, the Cleveland Browns are showing their own version of the slogan, as they improved to 9-3 on the season with a commanding victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark compared the Browns to James’ Cavs on ESPN’s “Get Up!”

“Believeland!” Clark said. “You remember when LeBron went back [to Cleveland] and they became ‘Believeland’ and they thought that they could win? That’s what this team is. “It’s Kevin Stefanski’s belief in Baker Mayfield. It’s Baker Mayfield’s belief in Kevin Stefanski. More importantly, when Baker Mayfield believes in himself, that’s when he’s the most dangerous.”

The Browns are having one of their best seasons in recent memory, but they will need to win the whole thing if they want to capture the same magic as James and the Cavs did in 2016.

Regardless, Cleveland sports fans should rejoice in the Browns’ success.