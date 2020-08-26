- Kevin Love Emphatically Reacts to NBA Teams Boycotting Playoffs
Kevin Love Emphatically Reacts to NBA Teams Boycotting Playoffs
- Updated: August 26, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love offered his praise of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott their Game 5 playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
The Bucks’ decision helped lay the groundwork for the postponement of all three of Wednesday’s postseason contests. Milwaukee’s decision was intensely personal, with Jacob Blake’s dramatic shooting taking place less than 50 miles from Milwaukee.
We have the strongest, most unified league in the world!!! #change
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 26, 2020
Since Sunday’s shooting of Blake, riots and violence have taken place in Kenosha, Wis., with players from multiple NBA teams expressing their outrage.
Even before the NBA officially decided to resume the 2019-20 season, there had been some discussion about players not competing to protest previous police shootings of African-Americans.
The Bucks were just one win away from advancing to the second round of the NBA postseason, with no indication right now exactly if and when the series will resume.
